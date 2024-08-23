Concord Is PS5’s First Flop of 2024

The moment Concord was revealed for PS5 back in May it was obvious the game had a one way ticket to flop city. Years late to the hero shooter trend, trying to infiltrate a very crowded space featuring established juggernauts, and a reveal trailer full of boring characters and cringy writing that looked and sounded like bootleg Marvel; the odds were immediately against the game. And the odds are winning. Concord released today via PS5 and PC, and it’s not going well for the game. Unless there is a miracle around the corner, the game is already dead.

This is evident by the fact that the game’s peak on Steam so far today has been a measly 665 concurrent users. For context and comparison, another PS5-console exclusive released this week, Black Myth: Wukong, peaked on Steam at 2,415,714 concurrent users. Comparing it to one of the biggest launches on Steam of all time isn’t exactly fair though.

Let’s compare it to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which came to Steam in 2022, many years later after the games that comprise it graced the PS4. There’s no universe where Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam concurrent users in the last 24 hours should be close to the number of Steam concurrent users Concord draws at launch. But they are close. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s 24-hour peak is 587. That paints the picture, and the picture is for grim.

It would be one thing to ship a commercial dud, but at least perform critically, but Concord can’t hang its hat on that either. On Metacritic, it is currently sitting at a 69, a very low score for a PlayStation game, and a bad return for a game that was in development for eight years. Further, in the context of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and all the success the PS5 has been having this year, Concord’s flop sticks out like a sore thumb.

We’ve seen games turn bad situations around with post-launch support, but it’s hard to imagine that happening here. What’s more likely is that this could very well be Firewalk Studios first and final game.