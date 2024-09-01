Concord Sales Might Be Even Worse Than Expected

Sales for Concord, the recently released multiplayer shooter from PlayStation and Firewalk Studios, might be even worse than many already presumed. Since releasing in August, a lot has been made about the dismal performance of Concord. Not only did there seem to be very little excitement for the game ahead of launch, but data from Steam reveals that Concord only amassed concurrent players of 660 at its peak. Now, further details related to how Firewalk’s inaugural project is selling are beginning to emerge, and in short, it’s not good.

According to video game analyst Simon Carless (via IGN), it’s estimated that Concord has currently only sold around 25,000 copies in total. Of this amount, roughly 10,000 units of the game have been sold on Steam while the other 15,000 are for the PlayStation 5 version. For just about any AAA game, these totals would be abysmal, but considering that Concord is only a multiplayer experience, it means that the title is in much more grim shape.

Assuming that this data is accurate, it brings about questions of what PlayStation will do next with Concord. Given that it just launched, PlayStation and Firewalk Studio aren’t ready to pull the plug on Concord by any means, but the game clearly isn’t working as it stands. One option could be to release Concord as a free-to-play title, which is much more common for games in the space that it occupies. However, this route would likely require a vast overhaul of Concord’s monetary scheme as Firewalk previously made it a point to not include any Battle Passes in the game.

At the time of this writing, PlayStation is also sending out email surveys to those who bought Concord in addition to those who took part in its beta to learn more about what it should do moving forward. Some questions on the survey include “How can we make your Concord experience even better?” and “What can we do differently to help you get back into the Concord galaxy?” It’s not known what changes might come about from a result of this survey, but it’s clear that Concord in its current form likely won’t remain for long.