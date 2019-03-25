‘Concrete Genie’ Delayed, New Story Trailer Revealed

Today, developer PixelOpus and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment delayed the former’s PlayStation 4 exclusive, Concrete Genie, from its spring release window to fall 2019. Unfortunately, when the game will release in fall, wasn’t disclosed, but the pair did reveal a brand-new story trailer of the game, which offers a great look at protagonist Ash and the journey he will be embarking on later this year.

For those that don’t know: Concrete Genie follows the story of Ash, a bullied teenager who escapes his troubles by painting spectacular living landscapes and mischievous creatures throughout the abandoned parts of his hometown of Denska.

“As he masters this magical paint, he discovers it can purify Denska’s polluted walls. Can Ash overcome the bullies and paint his hometown back to life,” adds an official description of the game.”

“As you might expect, given that our hero is an artist, a lot of the gameplay in Concrete Genie is about having fun with paint,” further adds the game’s creative director, Dominic Robilliard. “Using DualShock 4’s motion sensor, you can effortlessly create stunning landscapes that come to life and even make your own cast of unique creatures to hang out and play with. Our goal is for anyone to be able to paint in this game. The paint strokes you make on the walls will turn into beautiful, living artwork.”

In addition to announcing the delay and releasing a new story trailer, PixelOpus and Sony also announced the game will ship with some type of PlayStation VR support, though how robust this feature will be, wasn’t divulged. In fact, the pair didn’t really reveal any details on the game’s PlayStation VR support.

Concrete Genie is poised to release sometime this fall via the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much it will cost.

