New York Times Connections Answers for April 22nd

Are you struggling to figure out today’s Connections? We’ve got you covered, as we have the correct answers and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 22nd’s Connections from The New York Times. Strands and Wordle are pretty popular on NYT, but the fun category-based gameplay of Connections has continued to draw people in. With today’s puzzle, the words themselves aren’t too tricky, but it’s the categories that can cost you your streak. In any case, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

For The New York Times’ Connections, you get 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from The Office characters or winter clothes to rooms in a mansion or foreign countries that start with a vowel. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some tough categories.

For today’s Connections, the words, unlike yesterday, aren’t too deceiving, but it’s always good to know what you’re dealing with. No matter the difficulty, keep in mind that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Ice, Wheel, Grease, Lightning, Fire, Eel, Axe, Sun, Clay, Scrap, Volcano, Glaze, Drop, Banana Peel, Kiln, and Cut.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We are no longer moving on with it

Green: What goes into making a vase

Blue: Watch your step!

Purple: Starting to get warm in here

If you want to know the correct themes for April 22nd’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Cancel, as a Project

Green: Seen in a Pottery Studio

Blue: Things that are Slippery

Purple: Natural Producers of Heat

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Axe, Cut, Drop, Scrap

Green: Clay, Glaze, Kiln, Wheel

Blue: Banana Peel, Eel, Grease, Ice

Purple: Fire, Lightning, Sun, Volcano

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.