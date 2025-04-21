New York Times Connections Answers for April 21st

Is today’s Connections a touch too hard to figure out on your own? We at ComicBook got you covered, as we have the correct answers and categories, alongside hints and tips, for today, April 21st’s Connections from The New York Times. Whether you play Wordle and Strands from NYT Games, Connections is the perfect game to sneak some time in for some challenge and fun. For today’s puzzle, the answers are not too hard to get, but it’s always good to make sure, for your streak’s sake. With that said, we have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Connections has you get 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from The Last of Us characters or synonyms for happy to words that sound like numbers or types of poultry. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some fun words to choose from.

In the case of today’s Connections, much like yesterday, there are a ton of great words, some of which can be deceiving. With puzzles like today, keep in mind that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Cell, Iron, Twist, Sheet, Spring, Wrench, Protein, Corkscrew, DNA, Curveball, Column, Sodium, Bombshell, Row, Fat, and Fusilli.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: What’s in what you eat?

Green: A ’surprise’ surprise

Blue: Data isn’t the only thing you can put in these

Purple: Spiraling down

If you want to know the correct themes for April 21’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Info on a Nutritional Label

Green: Metaphor for Something Unexpected

Blue: Things You Can Insert into a Spreadsheet

Purple: Helical Things

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Fat, Iron, Protein, Sodium

Green: Bombshell, Curveball, Twist, Wrench

Blue: Cell, Column, Row, Sheet

Purple: Corkscrew, DNA, Fusilli, Spring

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.