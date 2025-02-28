Original The Office Star Officially Returning for Peacock Reboot (And We Can’t Wait)

While fans may have been sad that hit comedy show The Office ended in 2013, they can now rejoice at the news of a follow-up to the beloved series (the title of which is speculated to be The Paper) getting a follow-up on Peacock. They will be even more delighted to learn that an actor from the original series will return for this spinoff: Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez. Oscar was an accountant at the Scranton branch office of Dunder Mifflin, whose rational and mature personality often clashed with the chaos of the office, though he sometimes participated with Kevin Malone in pranking their uptight co-worker Angela Martin. By the end of the series, Oscar was running to be a state Senator in Pennsylvania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The premise of the upcoming Office spinoff is similar to that of the original series, in that the same documentary crew that filmed the previous show’s workplace antics is now chronicling the volunteer reporters of a struggling historic Midwestern newspaper. There haven’t been many other details released about the new show, and it’s still unclear how Oscar will fit into it.

The series will be produced by original Office creator, Greg Daniels, along with Michael Koman, who’s previously written for Late Night with Conan O’Brien and executive produced Nathan for You. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the British version of The Office that inspired the American iteration, will also serve as producers on the upcoming series.

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key have been confirmed as the show’s stars. Guest roles will be played by Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Tracy Letts, with Ikumelo, Edelman, Rahill, and Welch doubling as its writers.

Are there any original The Office characters you hope appear in the new series? Sound off in the comments below!