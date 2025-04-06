New York Times Connections Answers for April 6th

Is today’s Connections giving you some trouble? No worries, as we have everything that you need, from the correct answers and categories, as well as some hints and tips, all for today, April 6th’s Connections from The New York Times. The category-based gameplay you know and love has been one of the site/app’s most popular games, alongside Strands and Wordle. That fun and challenge is on full display with today’s puzzle, as it’s got everything you’d want out of the game. Lucky for you, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The concept of The New York Times’ Connections is simple: you are given 16 different words and it’s up to you to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of pie or WWE nicknames to words that start with a periodic table element or superhero home cities. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

With today’s Connections, there are a few interesting words that could throw you off, but the categories are not impossible to solve. A good tip to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Trash, Pizza, Cable, Remote, Cool, Water, Hip, Resistance, Current, Spike Lee, Dovetail, Gas, Reserved, Voltage, Distant, and Charge.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Do be shy

Green: Apartments may or may not have this with rent

Blue: You’d be shocked to know these

Purple: Other types are hinge or ball and socket

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Aloof

Green: Utilities

Blue: What an Electrometer Measures

Purple: ___ Joint

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 6th:

Yellow: Cool, Distant, Remote, Reserved

Green: Cable, Gas, Trash, Water

Blue: Charge, Current, Resistance, Voltage

Purple: Dovetail, Hip, Pizza, Spike Lee

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!