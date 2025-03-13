New York Times Connections Answers for March 13th

Curious about what categories are in today’s Connections? Well, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for March 13th. Despite the rapid success of Wordle, Connections has become one of The New York Times’ most successful games, alongside other offerings like Strands and Spelling Bee. With today’s puzzle, the harder categories like Yellow, Blue and Purple are a bit of a challenge. Luckily for you, if you need help, we’ve got all of the correct categories and answers, plus some hints, for March 13th’s Connections so you can keep your streak stress-free.

The gameplay in Connections revolves around 16 different words and sorting them into four secret categories. Select four words or phrases that could be linked and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from wedding venues or DC superheroes to horror movie slashers or words that sound like other words. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed. Fortunately, if you want to maintain your streak but are having a hard time figuring out what today’s answers are, we’ve got you covered.

Today’s Connections has some tough categories this time around.

Today, March 13th, isn’t too hard with the Green categories, however, the same can’t be said for Yellow, Blue, and Purple. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Spin, Art, Wave, Flag, Flop, Angle, Wilt, Turn, Anon, River, Whistle, Slant, Hole, Hail, Bias, and Thou. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: What’s your take on things?

Green: You’ll say these a lot in New York City

Blue: Cowboy Carter is familiar with the game

Purple: Think back to high school English class

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 13th’s Connections:

Yellow: Partiality

Green: Signal Down, as a Taxi

Blue: Cards in Texas Hold ‘Em

Purple: Shakespearean Words

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 13th:

Yellow: Angle, Bias, Slant, Spin

Green: Flag, Hail, Wave, Whistle

Blue: Flop, Hole, River, Turn

Purple: Anon, Art, Thou, Wilt

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.