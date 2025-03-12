New York Times Strands Answers for March 12th

Is today’s Strands puzzle giving you a hard time? Fortunately for you, we’ve got all of the answers, including today’s Spangram, for March 12th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, complete with a few tips and tricks. The game stands up quite well against the other titles from The New York Times, including Connections and Wordle. With today, March 12th’s Strands, the theme, “Bearing Gifts” is a bit on the vague side, so it may throw some for a loop. Therefore, we at ComicBook have completed the puzzle and can help you figure out what it means, get the answers, and keep the good times going when playing Strands.

In Strands, the main goal of the game is to look for words that relate to the topic mentioned on top, all within the grid given. Through word search gameplay, you’ll locate said words jumbled in the mess of letters to spell out words or phrases that work with the theme/phrase given to you. To find out the meaning of the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which provides the key word all the other words revolve around, like Mickey Mouse characters or US States. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in the case of US States, possible words would be Texas or California.

Today’s Strands theme is “Bearing Gifts”.

Today, March 12th, isn’t too hard like yesterday’s, rather a big vague than one would like. Today’s theme for Strands is “Bearing Gifts”. Gift-giving is often done at certain events as a form of celebration. Yet, it could be a bit more on the nose with the ‘gift’ part. With themes like these, it’s good to think about every word as its own, as it could help you find common words. There are eight different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram can describe one of high intelligence.

When finding the Spangram, a helpful tip to keep in mind is that the Spangram will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters, especially vowels, on the outer rims of the board and look for any spacing in between words should you get those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

Today’s Spangram in March 12th’s Strands puzzle is Prodigy.

If you want to know all the words, which are all based around skills that make someone a prodigy, in today’s Strands puzzle for March 12th, they are as follows:

Talent

Knack

Skill

Chops

Prodigy

Flair

Prowess

Strength

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.