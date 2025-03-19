New York Times Connections Answers for March 19th

Is today’s Connections getting the better of you? No worries, as we have all of the answers, categories, along with some hints and tips, for today, March 19th’s Connections from The New York Times. Alongside Wordle, Connections has become one of the site’s biggest games, joining the ranks of Strands and Spelling Bee, to name a few. With today’s puzzle, the difficulty doesn’t come from the categories, but the words themselves, as they can be deceptive. In any case, if you need help with today’s puzzle, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future playthroughs, we’ve got all that and more for March 19th’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Connections tasks you by giving you 16 different words and asking you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from McDonalds’ products or synonyms for wonderful to last names of actors named Chris or animals without the letter ‘a’ in them. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak, and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has a few challenging words.

Today‘s Connections has some rather intriguing words that, on their own, could feel like they belong in multiple categories. While it is tempting to sort them instantly, it’s best to think things over and try and look a bit deeper into the associations of certain words. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Mean, King, Express, Shoulder, Back, Median, Carte, Spell, Divider, Extensions, Mode, Refresh, Plancha, Lane, Forward, and Convey.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: These are some powerful words

Green: Google, Firefox, and Safari use these

Blue: We’ve been down this before

Purple: Words that go with the French way of saying “according to the”.

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Signify

Green: Web Browser Buttons

Blue: Parts of a Road

Purple: A / A la ____

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 19th:

Yellow: Convey, Express, Mean, Spell

Green: Back, Extensions, Forward, Refresh

Blue: Divider, Lane, Median, Shoulder

Purple: Carte, King, Mode, Plancha

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.