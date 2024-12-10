Will Chris Evans Be Playing Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday?

Everyone knew that when the multiverse opened up in the MCU, there’d be pros and cons. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine proved that bringing back old characters and actors, along with introducing new variants, is a winning formula. But focusing only on that to make a movie work might not be the best move. Still, it’s clear that the first-gen Avengers have made their mark in movie history, and fans clearly miss them. Over time, and with the MCU’s phases moving forward, it seemed both easier and harder to bring these beloved characters back as a group – mainly because it didn’t really seem to be Kevin Feige’s plan. But can things change?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, news about Chris Evans returning to the superhero franchise sparked excitement among Marvel fans. Avengers: Doomsday seems like the perfect opportunity for this, especially since, even without an official synopsis, the title says it all. It’s widely known that a new generation of Avengers is on the way, but why not have some appearances from the original team, too? The big question, though, is whether Captain America will return, or if Evans will follow in Robert Downey Jr.’s footsteps and play a completely different character.

The Chances of Chris Evans Returning as Captain America to the MCU

marvel studios

Phase 6 of the MCU is almost here, and with Chris Evans joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, it’s time to get your heart ready. When Avengers: Endgame, directed by the Russo Brothers, hit theaters in 2019, it made history, grossing around $2.8 billion worldwide. Can that record be broken, especially with the brothers back on board, 60 characters expected, and key figures like Downey and Evans returning? It’s possible, but maybe the fandom would be even happier if Evans came back to wear the Captain America mantle again.

Sources have confirmed Evans will be part of the cast, but his role is still unclear. When Downey was announced as the main villain, Doctor Doom, the excitement was huge, especially since he was such a key figure in shaping the MCU into what it is today. For many fans, the success of the upcoming film was pretty much guaranteed from that point on, even though it wasn’t Iron Man officially rising from the ashes. This could clearly suggest that Evans might face a similar fate in the MCU. Still, that’s just a guess.

With the news, the actor is, therefore, involved in some way, but since anything’s possible, it’s also important to remember that his appearance could come in a way no one’s expecting. Perhaps a flashback? Evans has always been very cautious and hesitant about returning to the MCU as Steve, and it would take a compelling reason for him to come back. He’s been asked about reprising the role a few times, and he’s hinted that it wasn’t something he was really thinking about. However, in July this year, he threw out a “maybe.”

But even though the focus is on Captain, we also have to remember Human Torch. Evans reprised his role as a variant of Johnny Storm doomed to die in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it was one of the most praised cameos by the audience. Besides, he also said the experience was a dream come true for him. Obviously, with the multiverse opening up so many possibilities for Johnny to come back in another form – even though Joseph Quinn is the breakout star right now and will also be in the film – it would make more sense for Evans to return as Steve in a new Avengers movie. Fans have already gotten a taste of seeing him play the Fantastic Four role again, so now it’s time for something fresh and more impactful.

It’s worth noting that in 2018, Joe Russo even hinted that Avengers: Endgame might not have been Evans’ final film as the hero. When the actor posted a farewell on Twitter/X at the time, the director commented to USA Today. “I think it was more emotional for [Chris Evans] than it was for us, mostly because he’s not done yet. I don’t want to explain what I mean, but audiences will soon understand,” he said.

What Would Be the Impact of Captain America’s Return to the MCU?

marvel studios

Since San Diego Comic-Con this year, all the details about the movie have remained vague, leaving fans to come up with various theories, many of which are influenced by the comics, and that’s where the big question lies – the impact of a Steve Rogers return. With the multiverse open, and Iron Man introduced as a villainous variant from an alternate timeline, why not introduce a variant of Steve Rogers who belongs to Hydra? It would be one of the biggest milestones in the MCU.

On the other hand, Captain America is also a key figure in the Avengers’ story, and it’s no coincidence that he and Iron Man have always been seen as the leaders of the group. A return, whether as a good or bad variant, could have significant repercussions not only for upcoming MCU productions in the long run but also for other characters. Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, would be the first to feel this impact. Right behind him is Bucky Barnes, who, despite having a redemptive arc in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, shows a more distant personality in Thunderbolts* trailer – one that seems closer to the human weapon he once was. Could Steve’s reappearance help both of his friends?

He was also the one who took the Infinity Stones back to their places. While it’s not exactly a story many would want to see in detail, his return could definitely have something to do with that whole situation. At first, everything seemed fine, but as people have already seen in Deadpool 2 and Loki, timelines can spiral out of control. In Deadpool & Wolverine, the events of Logan messed up the timeline, so why not say Steve’s choice to stay in the past also had some impact on things, too?

Nothing is certain, but there are plenty of opportunities to explore him in the universe. And while Russo’s words also don’t directly confirm Evans’ role, the phrase “soon understand” suggests a plausible reason why the actor didn’t have to fully say goodbye to Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.