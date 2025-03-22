New York Times Connections Answers for March 22nd

Are you having trouble with today’s Connections? Fortunately, we at ComicBook have all of the answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, March 22nd’s Connections from The New York Times. The fun yet challenging category-based gameplay has kept players extending their streak daily alongside Wordle and Strands. In an interesting twist, today’s Connections has a recurring theme that, if you read the words, you’ll notice right away. In that sense, we’ve got everything you need, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 22nd’s Connections.
For Connections, you’ll be given 16 different words and are asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of swords or soda brands to Broadway musicals or last names of famous celebrities. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you’ll lose your streak and the categories are revealed.
The categories in today’s Connections are not too hard, but it’s not those that are a bit worrying. As you’ll see, every word in the puzzle starts with the letter ‘t’, which makes finding out the categories challenging. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Touchdown, Trifle, Trillion, Trombone, Trident, Trademark, Theremin, Tchotchke, Triangle, Television, Trinket, Trilobite, Timpani, Thingamajig, Tambourine, and Tuberculosis.
If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:
- Yellow: You can play it
- Green: You can play with it
- Blue: Three times a charm
- Purple: Shorten these T words down
If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:
- Yellow: Musical Instruments
- Green: Knickknack
- Blue: Words With The Prefix Meaning “Three”
- Purple: Words Abbreviated With “T” + Letter
If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 22nd:
- Yellow: Tambourine, Theremin, Timpani, Trombone
- Green: Tchotchke, Thingamajig, Trifle, Trinket
- Blue: Triangle, Trident, Trillion, Trilobite
- Purple: Television, Touchdown, Trademark, Tuberculosis
Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.