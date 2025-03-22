New York Times Connections Answers for March 22nd

Are you having trouble with today’s Connections? Fortunately, we at ComicBook have all of the answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, March 22nd’s Connections from The New York Times. The fun yet challenging category-based gameplay has kept players extending their streak daily alongside Wordle and Strands. In an interesting twist, today’s Connections has a recurring theme that, if you read the words, you’ll notice right away. In that sense, we’ve got everything you need, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 22nd’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Connections, you’ll be given 16 different words and are asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of swords or soda brands to Broadway musicals or last names of famous celebrities. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you’ll lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is full of words that start with the letter t.

The categories in today’s Connections are not too hard, but it’s not those that are a bit worrying. As you’ll see, every word in the puzzle starts with the letter ‘t’, which makes finding out the categories challenging. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Touchdown, Trifle, Trillion, Trombone, Trident, Trademark, Theremin, Tchotchke, Triangle, Television, Trinket, Trilobite, Timpani, Thingamajig, Tambourine, and Tuberculosis.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: You can play it

Green: You can play with it

Blue: Three times a charm

Purple: Shorten these T words down

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Musical Instruments

Green: Knickknack

Blue: Words With The Prefix Meaning “Three”

Purple: Words Abbreviated With “T” + Letter

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 22nd:

Yellow: Tambourine, Theremin, Timpani, Trombone

Green: Tchotchke, Thingamajig, Trifle, Trinket

Blue: Triangle, Trident, Trillion, Trilobite

Purple: Television, Touchdown, Trademark, Tuberculosis

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.