New York Times Connections Answers for March 25th

Feel like today’s Connections is throwing you for a loop? Not to worry, as we at ComicBook have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers, categories, and some hints and tips, for today, March 25th’s Connections from The New York Times. With its signature challenge and category-based gameplay, it’s no wonder the game rivals Strands and Wordle on the site/app. For today’s puzzle, just like yesterday, the categories can be difficult to figure out. Fortunately, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzle endeavors and such, for March 25th’s Connections.

You are given 16 different words in Connections and are asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from weather phenomena or pizza toppings to cocktail names or grammatically correct band names. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is the perfect blend of ease and challenge.

Today’s Connections, like yesterday, have categories that are on the tougher side. Luckily, some of the words do help make finding other connections a bit easier, outside of a few noticeable renditions of one. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Bale, Crystal, Panda, Mud, Teddy, Tuxedo, Able, Day, Abel, Cal, A Bell, Oreo, Abe, Crossword, Bela, and Dick.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Some see the world like this

Green: See words every which way

Blue: Like Ike

Purple: Translucent and plain

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Black-and-White Things

Green: Anagrams

Blue: U.S Presidential Nicknames

Purple: Clear As _____

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 25th:

Yellow: Crossword, Oreo, Panda, Tuxedo

Green: Abel, Able, Bale, Bela

Blue: Abe, Cal, Dick, Teddy

Purple: A Bell, Crystal, Day, Mud

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.