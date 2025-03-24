New York Times Connections Answers for March 24th

Are today’s Connections categories too challenging to get? No worries, as we at ComicBook have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers and categories, to some hints and tips, all for today, March 24th’s Connections from The New York Times. Even with Wordle, Crosswords, and Strands available, many always flock to Connections’ category-based gameplay for their daily puzzle-solving. For today’s puzzle, the categories are a touch on the difficult side, which brings the challenge fans do love to see with the game. Nevertheless, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 24th’s Connections.

As you can see in Connections, you are given 16 different words and asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from cat breeds or types of bread to first names of action stars or words that can come before father. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections brings the challenge fans love.

Unlike yesterday, the categories for today’s Connections are tougher to figure out right away. Plus, there are a few words that can trip you up and cost you a strike if you group them wrong. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Mature, Earth, Uniform, Rank, Level, Ripe, Photoshop, Everyone, Henhouse, Stable, Teen, Onion, Foul, Adults Only, Constant, and Sour.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: You’ll be this after you go to the gym

Green: Don’t ever change

Blue: Thank Mortal Kombat for these in games

Purple: There’s a lot to unpeel here

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Bad-Smelling

Green: Unfluctuating

Blue: Who Video Games Are Made For, Per ESRP Ratings

Purple: Things With Layers

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 24th:

Yellow: Foul, Rank, Ripe, Sour

Green: Constant, Stable, Level, Uniform

Blue: Adults Only, Everyone, Mature, Teen

Purple: Earth, Henhouse, Onion, Photoshop

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.