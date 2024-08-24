Twisters Surpasses Twister at Domestic Box Office

Twisters was released in theaters last month, and it marked the first follow-up to the classic 1996 disaster film, Twister. The film had a successful opening at the box office. After it was tracking for a $40 Million to $55 million domestic opening, it ended up making $80.5 million. Now, a little over a month after its release, the movie has officially surpassed Twister at the domestic box office. The sort-of sequel has earned $241.7 million in North America while Twister closed out its run in 1996 with $241.6 million. While the numbers are close, Twisters has the chance to beat it even further, especially since it’s heading back to 4DX theaters on August 30th.

“During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format” James Lamar, Head of Film at Regal, said in a statement. “Despite the packed summer movie calendar, we found an opportunity to schedule seven more days of Twisters in 4DX and introduce a new way to enjoy the original film.”

The movies will be available to watch ing 4DX theaters from August 30th through September 5th. Twisters is also now available on VOD.

What Is Twisters About?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters and will return to 4DX on August 30th. Stay tuned for more box office updates.