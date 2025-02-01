Mickey Mouse and Friends Assemble as the Avengers in Marvel’s New What If? Story

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto are some of the most recognizable characters in the Disney catalog. But will fans recognize them when they take on the powers and abilities of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? That question will be answered this March in Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Avengers. The one-shot is the newest addition to the What If…? mythos, joining Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel and Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four. Next up is a retelling of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s legendary Avengers #1 from 1963.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive lettered preview of Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Avengers #1 by Steve Behling, Luca Barbieri, Alessandro Pastrovicchio, Lucio Ruvidotti, and Laura Tartaglia. It casts Mickey Mouse as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Donald Duck as the Mighty Thor, Minnie Mouse as Wasp, and Pluto as Ant-Man, and Pluto as the Incredible Hulk.

After receiving news of trouble at Duckburg’s party, Minnie-Wasp and Pluto Ant-Man shrink down in size to investigate. Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse is listening in on a police scanner that’s referencing Goofy-Hulk being wanted for the bicentenary cake thievery. Mickey goes to suit up as Mickey-Iron Man but the armor holding his suitcase is all the way at the top of his wardrobe closet.

In a park, Gladstone-Loki is playing tricks on Thor-Donald by making him think he’s seeing Goofy-Hulk. Thor-Donald goes to pay Gladstone-Loki a visit in Ducksgard, leaving a Sif character all alone as the rest of the Avengers arrive.

Released in 1963, Avengers #1 saw Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp come together for the first time, combining their power and making comic book history in an epic battle with Loki.

“AVENGERS, DUCKSGARDIANS & LOKI, OH MY!” the description of Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Avengers #1 reads. “DONALD DUCK is THOR! MICKEY MOUSE is IRON MAN! GOOFY is THE HULK! MINNIE MOUSE and PLUTO are THE WASP and ANT-MAN! How did these sensational super heroes become the mighty Avengers, and what part does a “cake monster” and GLADSTONE-LOKI play in their origin? Find out in this hilarious mash-up of Marvel’s and Disney’s greatest characters!”

Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Avengers #1 goes on sale March 5th.