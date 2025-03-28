New York Times Connections Answers for March 28th

Want some help solving today’s Connections? We’re here to help, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers and categories to a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 28th’s Connections from The New York Times. Category-based puzzle solving separates Connections from it’s other game fellows like Strands and Wordle, in a good way of course. With today’s puzzle, like yesterday’s, the categories are be somewhat forgiving, with the words being the tricky ones to figure out. Whatever it may be, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The main objective of Connections is that, with 16 different words, you must sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from hand signals or horror movie franchises to HBO shows without the “The” or Pride & Prejudice last names. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some pretty tough words.

Today’s Connections, just like yesterday, isn’t too hard to get, but the words can prove a touch troublesome to figure out at first. With ones like these, remember that many words have different definitions, so they could fit in a range of categories that some words may already fit well in. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Chuck, Monty, Bracket, City, Skirt, Pitch, Flank, Badge, Study, Sash, Sling, Bookend, Surround, Bingo, Beret, and Pelt. Funnily enough, Bingo was also in yesterday’s words, though for the category “You Got It!”.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Throw at (or throw up)

Green: All around you

Blue: If you going to buy Thin Mints, you look for people with these on

Purple: Words that come before a building, literally

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Hurl

Green: Be on Both Sides of

Blue: Parts of a Classic Girl Scout Uniform

Purple: _____ Hall

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 28th:

Yellow: Chuck, Pelt, Pitch, Slang

Green: Bookend, Bracket, Flank, Surround

Blue: Badge, Beret, Sash, Skirt

Purple: Bingo, City, Monty, Study

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.