New York Times Connections Answers for March 27th

Need some help with today’s Connections? We got your back, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers, categories, and a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 27th’s Connections from The New York Times. No matter what you play, like Strands, Spelling Bee, or Wordle, Connections provides a unique and fun way to challenge yourself and have fun doing it. With today’s puzzle, unlike the past few days, the categories are a bit forgiving, though don’t mistake that kindness for weakness. Whatever the case, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

In Connections, you’ll be given 16 different words and are asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from X-Men members or desserts to movie sub-titles or seasons with their vowel changed. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is a bit easier than previous days.

Today’s Connections, unlike yesterday’s and the day before, isn’t too hard to get, but the words are a little hard to suss out, at least for the later categories. With ones like these, always remember that some words have different definitions, so they could cater to a range of categories that some words may have. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Phone, Sway, Scratch, Wave, Right, Chip, Paper, Ding, Correct, Scope, Touch, Green, Move, Bingo, Change, and Reach.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: This one starts with an ‘a’, not an ‘e’

Green: Great job!

Blue: All about that ‘dough’

Purple: These words get smaller when you add this before it

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Affect

Green: You Got It!

Blue: Slang for Money

Purple: Objects with the Prefix ‘Micro’

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 27th:

Yellow: Move, Reach, Sway, Touch

Green: Bingo, Correct, Ding, Right

Blue: Change, Green, Paper, Scratch

Purple: Chip, Phone, Scope, Wave

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!