New York Times Connections Answers for March 29th

Having a hard time solving today’s Connections? We can help with that, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers and categories to a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 29th’s Connections from The New York Times. Challenge is the name of the game with Connections, fitting right in with Strands and Wordle, but with its signature category-based approach to gameplay. With today’s puzzle, we’ve got some very hard categories, some of our toughest in a bit. Fortunately for you, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

With Connections, you are given 16 different words, you must sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from deodorant brands or Ryan Gosling movies to initials of famous presidents or car brands with one of their letters switched out. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is one of it’s toughest in a while.

Today’s Connections, unlike yesterday, is one of the most difficult to get, even if some of the words lend themselves to it. With puzzles like these, it does help to remember that many words have different definitions, so they could fit in a range of categories that some words may already fit well in. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Silver, Bike, Boxer, Panama, Bermuda, Clue, Man, Commando, Crystal, Brazil, Witness, China, Plan, Cargo, Linen, and Canal.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Having dinner in royalty

Green: Summer can be worn in a few ways

Blue: These words come prior to an all-around word

Purple: The Goonies wasn’t the only one

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Materials Associated with Fancy Dining

Green: Kinds of Shorts

Blue: Nouns in a Famous Palindrome

Purple: Movies from 1985

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 29th:

Yellow: China, Crystal, Linen, Silver

Green: Bermuda, Bike, Boxer, Cargo

Blue: Canal, Man, Panama, Plan

Purple: Brazil, Clue, Commando, Witness

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?