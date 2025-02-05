The Goonies Cast Reunited After 40 Years (for a Very Special Event)

Several members of the Goonies cast reunited 40 years after the film premiered to celebrate Ke Huy Quan at the TCL Chinese Theater. Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, and The Goonies writer Chris Columbus attended Quan’s hand-and-footprint ceremony, commemorating Quan’s career ahead of the release of his new action movie Love Hurts. During the festivities (via Entertainment Weekly), Brolin read a letter from Steven Spielberg that paid homage to Quan’s achievements. “I’m proud of you for your meteoric rise as a child, and then your second meteoric rise as a grown-up, and believe me, very few of us get two bites of that apple,” the letter said in part.

Brolin also gave his own speech, detailing his love for his former co-star. In particular, Brolin highlighted Quan’s successful behind-the-scenes career as a stunt choreographer and Quan’s “heart of gold” that makes him such an endearing presence in Hollywood. “I could not be happier for you. I know we all are, all us Goonies, here for an honor that is not only totally deserved but celebrates all that is right in this industry,” Brolin said.

The Goonies was one of Quan’s first major movie roles, arriving one year after his film debut in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Considered one of the hallmarks of ’80s pop culture, The Goonies earned positive reviews and was a box office hit, grossing $125 million worldwide. Decades later, it continues to influence modern movie and television productions; Star Wars: Skeleton Crew famously drew from The Goonies and other classic Amblin titles of that era.

This isn’t the first Goonies reunion Quan has enjoyed recently. He got to work with Sean Astin again on Love Hurts, which opens February 7th. A behind-the-scenes video showcased Quan, Astin, and Cohen reconnecting with each other on-set, which Quan called a “very special day.”

Quan experienced a career renaissance in 2022 with the release of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Earning rave reviews for his performance as Waymond Wang, Quan won numerous accolades, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In the years since, he’s continued to find acting work, notably starring as O.B. on Loki Season 2. Love Hurts marks the first time Quan has headlined a feature as the lead, making its release the perfect time for him to receive this latest honor. It’s nice that he was able to enjoy the moment with old friends and co-stars by his side; for good reason, Quan is one of the most beloved figures in the industry, and it will be exciting to see where his career goes from here.

Perhaps one day Quan will be reunited with his Goonies castmates on a long-awaited follow-up. Back in January, it was reported Warner Bros. was developing “a Goonies treatment” as part of their upcoming film slate, though details are scarce. With legacy sequels the hot trend in Hollywood and Quan established as a fan-favorite star, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the studio tried to get all the actors together again for a new adventure. Goonies 2 hasn’t been able to get off the ground for years, but the anniversary celebrations and cast reunions could give it some momentum.