New York Times Connections Answers for March 30th

Wondering what the answers are for today’s Connections? We can help with that, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct words and categories to a couple of hints and tips, for today, March 30th’s Connections from The New York Times. If you’ve played Connections before (or even Wordle and Strands, for that matter), you know that its category-based gameplay brings the challenge. With today’s puzzle, they deliver on that promise, as there are some difficult categories and words in here. Fortunately for you, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Connections’ gameplay revolves around 16 different words and it’s up to you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Netflix shows or body parts to numbers that look like letters or last names of actresses in James Bond films. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections doesn’t hold back with it’s categories.

Today’s Connections, just like yesterday’s, is a pretty difficult one with it’s categories, with some of the words lending to said challenge. When it comes to puzzles like these, it helps to remember that many words have different definitions, so they could fit in a range of categories that some words may already fit well in. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Mean, Eagle, Standard, Spokes, Gentle, Birdie, Yankees, Par, Crafts, Arrows, Bogey, Shield, Dolly, Norm, Olive Branch, and Kate.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: These are decent words

Green: Is it American-approved?

Blue: Speak in show tunes

Purple: How would I describe this guy?

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Average

Green: Pictured on the U.S. Seal

Blue: Proper Nouns in Broadway Musical Titles That Are Spoken Phrases

Purple: ______ Man

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 30th:

Yellow: Mean, Norm, Par, Standard

Green: Arrows, Eagle, Olive Branch

Blue: Birdie, Dolly, Kate, Yankees

Purple: Bogey, Crafts, Gentle, Spokes

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.