New York Times Connections Answers for March 9th

Looking for the answers to today’s Connections? Well, we got what you need with the correct answers for March 9th’s Connections puzzle for the New York Times. The game, which lets you sort words into their respective categories, has been a favorite for many, especially for its challenging themes and engaging gameplay. Since 2023, Connections has become one of The New York Times’ most popular games, going up against titles like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Strands. Today’s is a bit on the harder side with its categories. Fortunately, we can help with the answers and hints for March 9th’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Connections, every puzzle has four secret different categories that link to four of the 16 words available. Select four that may be connected and, if you’re right, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with yellow being the easiest, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from football teams or school supplies to animals with a missing letter or Adele songs. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but can’t figure out what the answers are, we’ve got you covered.

These are today’s words in Connections.

Today, March 9th, is on the difficult side, which is a change of pace from yesterday’s easy one and March 7th Severance puzzle. The words in Connections for March 9th are as follows: Solid, Metal, Mickey, Mouse, Concrete, Physical, Stone, Tablet, Abracadabra, Microphone, Favor, Kindness, Brick, Service, Centerfold, and Scanner. If you don’t want to spoil the answers but want a hint, here is one for each category:

Yellow: You may use this in an office

Green: Lays a good foundation

Blue: Always a good thing to do

Purple: Come on Eileen, it’s your year!

If you want to know the themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 9th’s Connections:

Yellow: Computer Input Devices

Green: Building Materials

Blue: Helpful Deeds

Purple: #1 Songs From 1982

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into the categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 9th:

Yellow: Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, Tablet

Green: Brick, Concrete, Metal, Stone

Blue: Favor, Kindness, Service, Solid

Purple: Abcradabra, Centerfold, Mickey, Physical

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.