Content Warning Publisher Makes One of Its Steam Games Free to Keep It Alive

If you played Content Warning when the viral game got a surprise release on April 1st earlier this year, you may have been inclined to check some of the other games from Landfall, the company responsible for publishing Content Warning. One of those games is Knightfall: A Daring Journey which is a multiplayer game that's developed by Landfall as well. The game has been out for over two years now, but unfortunately for Knightfall: A Daring Journey, it doesn't really have enough players right now to make it a functioning multiplayer game. Fortunately for its current players as well as those who are just looking to snap up something new, Landfall said it's planning on making Knightfall: A Daring Journey 100% free to own very soon.

The game was once given away for free on Steam on April 1, 2022, similar to how Content Warning was given away on April 1st this year. It's boasted "Very Positive" reviews on Steam since its launch, but more recently, it's been getting hit with negative reviews since players weren't plentiful enough to even populate games.

As such, Landfall said on socials and in a post on the game's Steam page this week that it'll be making Knightfall free to own starting on June 18th.

"Hello everyone, after a few months of discussions with the community and with the team, we have decided to make Knightfall: A Daring Journey free from the 18th of June!" Landfall said. "The game currently doesn't have enough active players to populate servers to start games and we don't want to charge people for a game they can't play. By making the game free we will hopefully get more full games! We want to thank all of you who have supported the game so far and we hope you can gather some of your friends up to play some rounds once it goes free next week."

If you've never heard of Knightfall: A Daring Journey, you can find out more about it below courtesy of an overview from the game's Steam page. And if you're a friend of someone who owned the game and was convinced to buy it recently only to have it now go free, Landfall encouraged refund attempts to make things right.

"Up to 28 players pair up in teams of two with the goal to reach the castle and pluck the rose before anyone else. The journey will take many days and the knights must take shelter in different towns on the way so as to not freeze to death during the harsh nights. As the journey continues there are fewer and fewer towns, and each team can expect to have to fight other pairs of players to take shelter. By being the first team to reach each town, they ensure the first pick of the weapons and healing bandages that they'll need to defend themselves against the approaching pair of knights."

Knightfall: A Daring Journey will be free to keep starting on June 18th.