Contra: Red Falcon’s Revenge Video Hilariously Explains the Lore With “Like 30 Lives”

To be really real, Contra is one of my favourite franchises of all time. I grew up with it, it molded me, and I will forever hold this series in high regards. That being said, the franchise has a lot of aspects to it that many might not realise since its grand debut back in 1987. One of the lore aspects revolves around the mysterious organization known as Red Falcon that for veterans of the franchise means a huge focal point for the entire series. To help both newbies and veterans alike with all things Red Falcon, the Lore team is here to help!

We’ve covered a ton of this YouTuber’s content before. They take popular gaming and movie franchises and compile the lore into hilariously animated 60 second videos! The latest Contra edition, which can be seen in the video at the top, was just too good not to share.

In an area where you can’t watch right this minute? No worries, we’ve got a full transcript below for your enjoyment:

In 1957, an object crash landed in the Amazon basin near the Mayan ruins. Scientists shrugged it off as a humdrum meteorite but for 30 years — or 6 months in gross-alien-abomination years — Red Falcon, the most evil being in the galaxy, established a foothold in the rainforest to conquer Earth, and ultimately the Universe.

By 1987, the backstory from the Japanese game manual was completely ignored and politicians in Washington learned of the coming invasion. Unfortunately, an all-out assault on the Amazon Basin would have caused an international incident, so instead, two warriors were chosen to take down Red Falcon, 80’s style. When a pair of Hollywood action heroes didn’t return their calls, the government enlisted Privates First Class Bill “MadDog” Rizer and Lance “Scorpion” Bean of the Contra Unit of elite commandos.

MadDog and Scorpion will have to blast through waves of alien henchman, utilize devastating weapon upgrades and punish a few mini-bosses but if they hope to defeat Red Falcon, they’ll learn they can’t just unload unlimited amounts of lead into its big ugly face. They’ll have to capture… its heart. And probably have, like 30 lives.

