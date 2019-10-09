Contra: Rogue Corps Revealed for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One

Near the end of last month, a leak appeared to reveal a new Contra game that was in the works, but unannounced. It was shown as a new title that was coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Now that E3 2019 is in full swing, we know for sure that there is indeed a new Contra game coming to all of those consoles as well as PC. Much like Contra 3, the upcoming Contra: Rogue Corps will present the action to players in an isometric top-down view, and it looks to be quite the interesting experience, especially for long time fans of the series.

Contra: Rogue Corps will have players take to Damned City to enjoy some shoot-em-up action as five different characters, some of which are making a return. The rogues that will be available are Kaiser, Aero Captain, Gentleman, Hungry Beast, and Ms. Harakiri. It sure is a motley crew that will be heading up the combat, but I’m sure they are capable of getting the job done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Contra: Rogue Corps is set to arrive on September 26th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are live now. Here’s a bit more on what to expect in Contra: Rogue Corps, per the game’s website (via Google’s translation):

“Two years after the end of the alien war, the mysterious area ‘Damned City’ appears on the battlefield that became the ground of the final battle. It was a crazy world full of creepy and brutal creatures called ‘Findo.’ Five rogues who appeared in the chaos … ‘ROGUE CORPS.’

“The purpose of the compliments and justice who do not seem to be allies is the peace of humanity, or even the one thousand golds that aimed at treasures buried in the ‘damned city’ … anyway, the world’s fortunes are entrusted to them It was done.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited for a new Contra game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.