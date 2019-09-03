Control Creators to Address Console Problems

Control released a few days ago and it would appear that those who jumped into the latest adventure from Remedy Entertainment have been enjoying their time for the most part. However, the launch of the title has not come without its handful of issues, primarily for those who have been playing on console. Luckily, it would seem that the devs at Remedy are on top of the problems that have been popping up as they have released a new update detailing some of the things that they are currently working on for Control.

In a post on the game’s website, 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment laid out a few of the things that are being worked on to improve the recently released game. Among the issues being looked at are in regards to PC RTX issues, motion blur, the map, HDR, and more. In regards to console issues, they are on the case. “Right now, the team are looking at possible ways of improving console optimization in Control, but as you can hopefully understand, these things do take time and don’t happen at the press of a button (as much as we wish they did),” the post reads. “We are also examining specific issues that some players have been experiencing and looking for fixes on those. When we have more info, we will be sure to let you know across our community channels.”

As for the other problems that they are looking into, those can be found below:

PC RTX ISSUES In most cases RTX issues are solved by making sure you have the latest version of Windows 10 (1903)

MOTION BLUR Some good news – As part of our next update (tentatively mid to late September) we’ll be providing players with an ON/OFF toggle for Motion Blur and Film Grain. This will come to all platforms.

MAP We hear you and we’re addressing the issues reported! Our developers are working to improve how the in-game map loads to ensure that all the relevant info displays immediately and correctly, as it should. We’ll provide more info on this very soon.

HDR Early on in Control’s development, it was decided that HDR would not be implemented in-game. This is a decision based on the fact that development resources are limited, and we need to allocate what we have in a certain way. Moving into post launch, we prefer to use the resources we have to focus on future free content for Control like the Photo Mode. We realize this may disappoint some players, but we hope the additions we plan to bring to Control more than make up for the absence of HDR.



Control is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the recently released title, including our full review, check out some of our previous coverage.