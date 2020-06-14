✖

While it might have been lost in the shuffle of all the PlayStation 5 announcements and reveals late last week, developer Remedy Entertainment officially announced that Control, the extremely popular otherworldly video game, would be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The video game released late last year, and as some critics noted in their reviews -- including our own -- the game sometimes struggled on current hardware. Thankfully, releasing for next-gen consoles seems like a no-brainer that should likely resolve those issues.

Exactly details, like when, for example, it might release for either console, remain scarce. According to the publisher, more details should be coming at a later date, but even that has no definitive date attached. For now, we simply know that it is a thing that is happening. At some point.

We're glad to be able to share that @ControlRemedy will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details coming at a later date. #PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesX — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) June 11, 2020

We’re thrilled to announce that Control is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details coming at a later date!#PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesX #505Games pic.twitter.com/ikIsUPoTVq — Control (@ControlRemedy) June 11, 2020

Here is how Control's official website describes the game:

"After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. This supernatural third-person action-adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments, while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world."

Control is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The title has also been announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though no definitive release date has been given yet. Both next-gen consoles currently have a release window of Holidays 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Control here.

