Cosmere RPG Breaks Kickstarter Record For Biggest TTRPG Launch

The new Cosmere RPG has shattered the record for the biggest Kickstarter launch of a tabletop RPG. Yesterday, Brotherwise Games launched the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Cosmere RPG, a new “living RPG” based on the worlds of Brandon Sanderson. In just a few hours, the Kickstarter campaign shattered the Day 1 funding record previously set in 2021 by Avatar Legends, which raised $1,150,566 on its first day. On the first day, the Cosmere RPG raised over $4.3 million and currently sits at $4.78 million in pledges at around the 24 hour mark.

According to ENWorld, which tracks tabletop RPG crowdfunding campaigns, the Cosmere RPG is already the third largest tabletop RPG crowdfunder of all time, with only Avatar Legends and the Gloomhaven Grand Festival project (which helped to fund a Gloomhaven RPG) ahead of it.

The new Cosmere RPG is based on the works of Brandon Sanderson, a popular fantasy author whose books are generally set within his Cosmere universe. While Sanderson’s various series generally stand alone, they share an overarching meta-story that plays out in the background and have magic systems that all derive from a common source. Sanderson notably holds the record for biggest Kickstarter of all time, having raised over $41.7 million to self-publish several books he wrote during the pandemic.

The new Cosmere RPG will launch with two phases. A set of Stormlight RPG books based on Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive series will launch in 2025, while a Mistborn RPG book set will launch in 2026. Both will use the same underlying game system and is balanced to allow players to mix and match magic abilities or have them interact with each other in the context of the game.

