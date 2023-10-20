Counter-Strike 2 October 20 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Counter-Strike 2 update has been released by Valve alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does, which is not much. The patch notes are limited to three lines, one of which is just stability improvements, which could go a long way in improving the game, but won't be very exciting for those reading the patch notes hoping to see a huge balance change or new content.

While we know everything the update does, courtesy of the patch notes below, we don't know what the file size of the update is, which means we can offer minimal insight into how long it may take to download other than note that the patch notes are so small the file size is likely small as well. As for when the next update will release, let alone the next meaty update. We don't know. Valve has not disclosed this information.

Patch Notes:

Added more client information to the screen timestamp label to help investigate reported issues.

Fixed rendering issue related to GPU UltraWide+ feature.

Stability improvements.

Counter-Strike 2 is available on PC via Steam, for free, as a free-to-play game. There's currently no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X.

"For over two decades, Counter-Strike has offered an elite competitive experience, one shaped by millions of players from across the globe. And now the next chapter in the CS story is about to begin. This is Counter-Strike 2," reads an official blurb about the game. "A free upgrade to CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 marks the largest technical leap in Counter-Strike's history. Built on the Source 2 engine, Counter-Strike 2 is modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, and upgraded Community Workshop tools. In addition to the classic objective-focused gameplay that Counter-Strike pioneered in 1999, Counter-Strike 2 features: all-new CS Ratings with the updated Premier mode, global and Regional leaderboards, upgraded and overhauled maps, game-changing dynamic smoke grenades, tick-rate-independent gameplay, and redesigned visual effects and audio.: