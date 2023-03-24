Counter-Strike 2 may not be exclusive to PC. Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most surprising games to be announced in 2023. Valve is more or less known for not releasing major new games and is largely focused on developing hardware like the Steam Deck or just releasing updates for the games it has already released. Every now and then, however, it does release a huge banger like Half-Life: Alyx. A couple of weeks ago, rumors of a new Counter-Strike game began swirling and although Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still absurdly popular on Steam, fans were glad to hear such a thing was a possibility. Now, it's finally happening.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, Twitter user and dataminer aquaismissing found code that suggests Counter-Strike 2 could come to mobile devices. The user noted that both iOS and Android appear to be options, but it remains to be seen if this is just something Valve is toying with or if it's something that is being concretely planned. If anything, a mobile port would probably also suggest a console port isn't out of the question either. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive came to Xbox 360 and PS3 in the early 2010s, but a version for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S never came to be. Only time will tell if it ever actually happens, but hopefully, we can count on Valve to bring this highly anticipated sequel to more platforms than just PC.

Since Source 2 supports iOS and Android, Counter-Strike 2 Mobile might actually be a real thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/SJi8GZMawJ — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 23, 2023

A lot of major franchises have been expanding into mobile in recent years. Phones are becoming far more powerful and being designed with more gaming opportunities in mind. Call of Duty is one of the most prominent franchises on mobile right now and is going to continue its reign with a mobile version of Warzone. EA, however, is pulling out of mobile with its big franchises as it is shutting down Apex Legends Mobile and scrapping its mobile version of Battlefield.

Do you want to see a mobile version of Counter-Strike 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.