Counter-Strike: GO Now Has Halo DLC

An unlikely crossover has happened in Counter-Strike: GO thanks to the upcoming release of Halo: Reach on Steam. Halo content has come to the tactical shooter in the form of a few new sounds and stickers that are now available to purchase in the game. Things like Master Chief’s helmet and other recognizable parts of the Halo experience are included in the Halo Capsule, and there’s a bonus waiting for anyone who picks up Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam.

The official Counter-Strike: GO Twitter account revealed its Halo-themed sticker collection this week with the image below that shows off each one of the stickers players can now purchase. Across three different types of stickers, there are 17 stickers in total to be had within the capsule.

The sound pack was also previewed alongside the Halo Capsule to give players a taste of the iconic Halo sounds they’ll be hearing if they get The Master Chief Collection through Valve’s platform.

Today we’re excited to ship the @Halo Sticker Capsule in CS:GO! As an added bonus, users who purchase and play The Master Chief Collection on Steam will receive an exclusive Halo Music Kit in CS:GO. pic.twitter.com/s41vyGqMhq — CS:GO (@CSGO) November 26, 2019

The capsule and the music pack are nice bonuses for any Counter-Strike: GO players who double as Halo fans, but they’re also smart reminders about the upcoming release of the Halo collection on Steam. Seeing The Master Chief Collection release on the PC is something that Halo players have been waiting for on some time, and the Steam release was also a welcome announcement since that’s so many people’s preferred platform for purchasing and playing their games.

A page for The Master Chief Collection is already live on Steam ahead of its December 3rd release. You can also purchase Halo: Reach separately from the bundle.

“The Master Chief’s iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience where each game is delivered over time,” Steam’s preview of the game said. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.”

Halo: The Master Chief Collection releases on Steam on December 3rd, but you can go ahead and get the Halo loot in Counter-Strike: GO right now.