Banana Clicker and Unpacking Get New Competition With Upcoming Cozy Game

A newly announced cozy game combines what fans love about that Banana game that won’t leave the Steam charts and the iconic Unpacking The game, from solo developer Evil Corp Games aka Skye, is called Unboxathon, and it was just revealed today with an exciting trailer that shows off what the game is all about. Gamers will open boxes in search of their beloved childhood plush, while accumulating loot and upgrades along the way.

Evil Corp Games has previously developed a clicker game called The Best Duck Clicker as well as a relaxing idle game called Grove Fisher. Now, they’re bringing both together in their latest release, Unboxathon, which comes the best of both worlds for an engaging experience.

Unboxathon will be released for Windows PC via Steam in 2025. The game has that repetitive-yet-satisfying gameplay loop that gets fans hooked on games like Cookie Clicker and Banana. However, there’s a bit more of a story to it, as well, as you work to find your beloved childhood plush and uncover other secrets along the way. Essentially, it’s part idler, part satisfying “number go up” resource hoarding, with cozy music and sound effects on top of it all. For a first look at the game’s adorable pixel art graphics and general vibes, check out the official Unboxathon trailer below:

This is a trailer you’ll want to watch with the sound on, as it really gives a sense of the cozy music and sound effects in Unboxathon.

Here’s What Unboxathon Gameplay Looks Like So Far

As you can see from the trailer, those floating boxes give a nice, clicker-game style gameplay as you click the floating boxes to unlock your next opening sequence. Unboxing is just as satisfying, as there’s a nice sound effect as you rip open each newly unlocked box. And it looks like there’s a bit of a story that builds as the player seeks their beloved childhood plush amongst all those boxes.

Along with popping bubbles and opening boxes, Unboxathon also features a level-up rewards system that adds satisfaction to the gameplay. As you open up boxes of various rarities, you will unlock valuable loot and collectible items. Selling your loot earns money that can buy you upgrades for better bubble bonuses, higher quality boxes, and more.

Gameplay screenshot from newly announced Unboxathon

In all, Unboxathon combines the elements of clicker games with a cozy vibe for a unique setup that looks likely to deliver endless entertainment. Will you find your childhood plush? And what other mysteries will you uncover before you do?

Although a specific release date has not yet been confirmed, the game is expected to arrive on Steam this year. It is available to Wishlist now, ensuring you’ll get an update when the game becomes available this year. As for future releases on console, there’s no news about these plans just yet, and idle games often work best on PC, so you can enjoy them while doing other things.

Are you looking for another clicker game like Banana or Cookie Clicker? Does this one look like it fits the bill?