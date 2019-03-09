‘Crackdown 2’ Now Free And Backwards Compatible on Xbox One

Today, Microsoft announced that Crackdown 2 is not only joining the Xbox One’s backwards compatiblity library alongside the first Crackdown, but it’s also now free.

While the former is a permanent addition, it’s unclear if the latter promotion — it being free — is also permanent, or only going to be the case for a limited time. Whatever the case, as of writing this, it’s free and now playable on Xbox One.

Crackdown 2 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today and will be available for free https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/axJmb2Swa3 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 9, 2019

Crackdown 2 is an open-world action-adventure game released by Microsoft and Ruffian Games back in 2010 via the Xbox 360. A direct sequel to 2007’s Crackdown, it’s known for being a decent follow-up to the 2007 cult-classic, but not nearly as good or noteworthy.

Of course, what makes Crackdown 2’s addition to the Xbox One backwards compatibility library so notable is the fact that all three games in the trilogy are now available on the Xbox One.

Speaking of the trilogy, the game’s third and potentially final game released last month: Crackdown 3. However, while Crackdown 2 came up short compared to its predecessor, Crackdown 3 managed to come up even shorter. Here’s a snippet from our review explaining what went wrong:

“Crackdown 3 has had a very turbulent development process with many cancellation scares and numerous delays since it was initially revealed back in 2014. Now that it’s here, the Xbox exclusive takes fans of the franchise back into the world of chaos and destruction, but does the game live up to the years-long hype? Well, we’ve got some bad news.

“Overall, Crackdown 3 is very much a Terry Crews simulator, so for fans of the actor it’s practically a dream come true. That being said, even the excellent writing and Crews himself isn’t enough to make it a smashing success for the Xbox One platform. The dated graphics, clunky mechanics, and monotonous progression is enough to overshadow a game that really did have a lot of potential.”

