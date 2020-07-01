Crash Bandicoot 4 Confirms There Are No Microtransactions

✖

When Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time releases in a few short months, the game will not include microtransactions. The news was confirmed on Twitter by developer Toys for Bob after some recent confusion online. Of course, that piece of information should come as a huge relief to many Crash Bandicoot fans. Activision's 2019 release of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled did feature a number of microtransactions, and fans were not happy with the inclusion. Thankfully, it seems that won't be the case for the character's next adventure! Additionally, the previously revealed Totally Tubular skins will be available with all digital versions of the game.

Over the last few years, microtransactions have proven to be a source of irritation among gamers. While many have come to expect them in free-to-play games, the practice is far more irksome in full-price titles. When Star Wars Battlefront II launched in 2017, gamers were furious to discover that the title provided an unfair advantage to players that were willing to spend more money in the game. The blowback was so bad that publisher EA temporarily pulled all microtransactions from the title, before overhauling their implementation. Since then, gamers have become understandably uneasy with the practice.

Outside of the concerns over microtransactions, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time seems to have quite a bit of hype surrounding it. The game is Crash's first fully new console game in a decade, so fans of the character are quite eager to revisit the series. The title will return the character to his platforming roots in an adventure that will reportedly span more than 100 levels. While fans are excited to play as Crash again, the game will also allow players to take on the roles of Coco and Dr. Neo Cortex.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

