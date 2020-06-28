Crash Bandicoot 4 Reportedly Has Over 100 Levels

✖

Last week, Activision pulled back the curtain on Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. The upcoming platformer brings back the bandicoot in a big way, with an adventure that returns the series to the year 1998. If a new report is to be believed, Crash's latest could be significantly larger than previous games, offering more than 100 new levels! That piece of information comes from an image that supposedly appeared in a GameStop email. Fans should take the report with a grain of salt until Activision reveals more information, but the image in question can be seen in the tweet below:

100+ LEVELS??? THAT $60 PRICETAG MAKES ALL THE MORE SENSE NOW, DANG THIS IS N. SANE pic.twitter.com/a6bCJNMr8t — Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the game actually does boast that many levels, or if there's a bit of exaggeration involved on the writer's part. Previous Crash Bandicoot games have offered just 25-30 levels each, so more than 100 levels would be a drastic change for the series. As such, it's entirely possible that the number might encompass multiple difficulty levels. Still, given the sheer number of leaks that have revolved around Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time over the last few weeks, it's possible that this is a detail Activision had planned to reveal at a later time! Fans will just have to wait and see.

Of course, at the end of the day, quantity should always take a backseat to quality. Gamers often get hung-up on the number of levels a game might offer, or the amount of time it might take to complete a game. Some even think that video games in the modern era are far too long. Regardless, the enjoyment level players get out of a game shouldn't hinge on these factors. As long as Crash Bandicoot 4 delivers an experience that's faithful to the original games while offering interesting new elements, fans should be more than happy with the results.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Crash Bandicoot 4? Do you think the game will feature 100 levels or more? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

