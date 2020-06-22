Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Reveals More Gameplay Footage

✖

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was officially revealed this morning with a brief announcement trailer which included some gameplay, but it would appear that Activision and Toys for Bob released a little more gameplay footage than that as well. There is nearly three minutes of B-roll gameplay footage circulating online that shows off a little more clearly just what folks can expect from the newly announced sequel when it releases this October for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The extra footage, which you can check out below, is broadly similar to the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which basically means all the usual Crash Bandicoot bells and whistles should be in it, but everything should also just look better than it has in previous games. If you have ever played a Crash Bandicoot video game in your life, the footage should feel instantly familiar.

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the '90s,"Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob, stated as part of this morning's announcement. "This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!"

It’s About Time ⏰ for a brand-wumping new #CrashBandicoot game! 🤪 Crash fourward into a time-shattering adventure in Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/bFtrnnFahR — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 22, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or Coco as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly revealed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.