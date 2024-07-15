Crash Bandicoot Artist Hints at Plans for Cancelled Game

In 2020, Activision and Toys for Bob released Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game was the first wholly-new Crash Bandicoot adventure in more than a decade, and there were hints that a fifth game was in the works. Unfortunately, it seems that things didn’t pan out. In a post on X/Twitter, artist Nicholas Kole spent the weekend talking about a different cancelled game called Project Dragon. This prompted Sonic comic writer Daniel Barnes to inquire whether this would have been a new Spyro game, based on the title. Kole was quick to note that Project Dragon was something different, but did use the opportunity to bring up Crash.

“It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts,” said Kole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, Kole did not go into further detail, and might be legally prohibited from doing so at this time. It’s possible we could learn more in the future, but that’s probably going to be little solace for people if the concept art is as heartbreaking as Kole suggests! Sadly, this kind of thing is pretty common in the video game industry, even when it comes to successful franchises. The last few Crash Bandicoot games have sold surprisingly well; Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. However, strong sales alone are not enough. After Crash 4, Activision made the decision to turn Toys for Bob into a support studio on the money printing Call of Duty series (though they also worked on the online multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble).

Following Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard late last year, Toys for Bob made the decision to become an independent studio. At this time, we don’t know what they’re working on, but the developer’s first solo game will be published by Xbox, and there has been speculation that it could be a new Spyro. Going independent might have given the studio the leverage to do the things that they truly want, but there’s no way of knowing what’s next for the company. Whatever happens, hopefully Crash fans aren’t forced to wait another decade or more for a new platformer.

Are you disappointed that Crash 5 was cancelled? What do you think Toys for Bob is working on now? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]