This Crash Bandicoot Statue Will Happily Hold Your Nintendo Switch System and Game Controllers

With Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy set to make his debut on the platform fairly soon, Exquisite Gaming thought it would be a good idea to create a cool little Crash statue that would hold players’ Nintendo Switch systems. And now, you can pre-order one of these bad boys for yourself.

The statue, officially named the XL Crash Bandicoot Cable Guy (though we’re not sure why, as we don’t see any cables in the pictures), can be yours for $39.99, and features a Crash statue with his arms extended, capable of comfortably holding onto your beloved console when it’s not in use (though it doesn’t charge it, sadly). It is expected to ship on June 15, well ahead of N. Sane Trilogy’s arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the product description, the statue stands at 12″ tall and is officially licensed through Activision. It features Crash with a silly grin on his face, with his arms extended and his trademark pants and shoes on his lower half, supported by a medium-sized base. The statue not only comfortably holds onto a Nintendo Switch, but also works with “all models of cell phones,” if you prefer to take that route. It can also hold select tablets, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers.

While the statue has a sweet design to it, we can’t help but think Crash looks a little dazed — especially when compared to this previous statue design, which features Crash in a more panicked state, with his mouth wide open and his arms up in the air. But Exquisite Gaming’s selection is more on the affordable side, and more practical when it comes to finding some use around the house. And devoted Crash fans will likely go after both, just to say that they have everything related to the platforming hero.

Again, the item can be pre-ordered here, where you can get a better look at the statue before it ships this summer. $40 isn’t a bad price to pay, especially if you’ve been wanting something that places your cell phone or Nintendo Switch in a nice display fashion. Sure beats using a third party case that could damage your Nintendo system, right? Clearly, you can trust Crash.

Speaking of which, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy releases on July 10 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Can’t wait? The PlayStation 4 version is available now.

Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission from sales. Your support is greatly appreciated!