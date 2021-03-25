Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Is Now Available

✖

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game from King featuring Activision's marsupial, is officially out on iOS and Android as of today. It is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases that, as the name implies, is essentially a bunch of different running challenges for players to complete in addition to time trials, crafting, base building, and more.

In case you missed it, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run was first officially announced in the middle of last year. According to the announcement today, the game will continue to be updated with cosmetics like classic and new skins for characters in addition to seasonal updates. What that looks like, exactly, for a mobile running game like this remains to be seen.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! unleashed onto your phone! Yes now, no joke, it's actually out right now, you can take him anywhere, no more waiting, you can play it now https://t.co/x0IZD7gX9J pic.twitter.com/pVG2GUO0AU — Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) March 25, 2021

"In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex has returned to take control of the multiverse, with the help of his maniacal mutagen henchmen," an official description for the free-to-play title reads. "Only Crash and his sister Coco can save the day and put a stop to their plans. Video game fans will immediately recognize regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more."

As noted above, today marks the full launch of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on iOS and Android. While it is a free-to-play title, it does include in-app purchases. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Crash Bandicoot franchise right here.

