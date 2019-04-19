The ‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled’ Funko Pop Ride is Coming in Hot

We are still a couple of months away from the release of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but Funko has already fired up the engines on their Crash Bandicoot Funko Pop Ride from the game. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for July. From the official description:

“If you’re feeling the need for speed join Crash Bandicoot in his efforts to prove he’s Earth’s fastest driver and protect the planet from the evil machinations of Nitros Oxide. This Pop! Ride features balanced acceleration and top speed and handling, which Crash is going to need if he drives to win.”

As for the game itself, pre-orders are live on Amazon right now for all three consoles with shipping slated for June 20th. The official description for the game reads:

“Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:

“Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls. Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game. Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.”

