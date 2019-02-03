‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled’ Shouldn’t Be Delayed On Nintendo Switch After All

When it was announced last December, the revival of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled got us all kinds of revved up for summer racing. However, a rumor that swirled shortly after the game’s announcement indicated that we might be waiting a little longer to take it for a spin on the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like this is the case at this point.

Several online retailers have recently updated their listings for the Switch port of Crash Team Racing, and it looks like it’ll be headed out of the gate the same time as the other versions- on June 21! This matches up with the official Nintendo UK page’s date,

That said, there is still very mild concern, and that’s with the game’s official web page. As you can see by the pre-order listing on Amazon, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions are still dated for June 21, but Nintendo Switch still shows “coming soon.” This should change soon, however, and owners of that system probably shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Now, keep in mind that it is only February; and should the developers at Beenox (the team behind the awesome Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Edge of Time, by the way) run into technical difficulties, Activision will have a new date reported to us. But it looks like development is moving swimmingly at the moment, so the game should have no problem racing into our hearts within the summer season.

We’ll keep you informed if we hear anything further. But for the time being, the game’s moving along just fine; and soon we’ll have Crash Bandicoot back within our gaming circles. In the meantime, you can check out Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for all those platforms now, and we highly recommend it.

Nitro-Fueled looks to be a fun reboot of the original PlayStation game, with a number of new courses, racers to overcome and potential in both single and multiplayer. It could be the most exciting kart racer on the circuit since, dare we say, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled arrives on June 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Are you excited for Crash’s racing antics? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!