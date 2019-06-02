Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled PS4 Exclusive Track Revealed

Crash Team Racing fans are revving up their engines for the release of the upcoming remaster, which is set to arrive in less than three weeks. We recently learned more about the inbound title and how Adventure Mode will be back and better than ever. In addition to this, while the game will be offered on all of the major consoles, PlayStation 4 users will have a bit of exclusiveness to look forward to as it has been revealed that a track from the original game will be featured in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled just for them.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Beenox co-studio head Thomas Wilson showed off a couple of the tracks that will be included in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. The first track shown off is the wonderfully remastered Dragon Mines, which will be filled with mine carts that love getting in the way, plenty of twists and turns, and will be available for everyone. Retro Stadium, on the other hand, will be just for the PS4 crowd.

Retro Stadium is actually based off of Turbo Track, which was featured in the original Crash Team Racing. Instead of updating it to make it all bright and shiny like the rest of the game, however, the devs took a more basic approach to handling it. They did this by turning off some textures and making it look like it came directly from the original game.

“While we’ve been spending most of our time seeing how we can bring the original tracks from CTR and CNK into the next stratosphere in terms of graphics and detail, with Retro Stadium we turned off the texture filtering in the level, scaled back details with a “less is more” mindset, and embraced the pixelated look of video games of the late ’90s,” Wilson said. “With the high-fidelity qualities that we’ve been putting into all the other tracks in CTR Nitro-Fueled, we felt it would be fun to offer PlayStation players a way to step into the past with this track if they wanted to.”

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is set to arrive on June 21st for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Excited to race around either of these tracks in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!