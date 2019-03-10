New ‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled’ Character Trailers Revealed

Developer Beenox and publisher Acitivison have revealed multiple new character trailers for the former’s upcoming remake of Crash Team Racing, dubbed Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled.

More specifically, over on the official Crash Bandicoot twitter page, the above pair have posted four new character trailers: one for Crash Bandicoot, one for Coco Bandicoot, one for Ripper Roo, and one for Polar. You can check them all out, below:

Ladies and Bandicoots, introducing the Terror on Four Tires🏎. The Wumpa Wild One🏆. It’s Crash Bandicoot! pic.twitter.com/bdRScAGkNV — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 8, 2019

Here comes the Ponytailed Powerhouse. The Lossless Lady 🥇. It’s Coco Bandicoot! pic.twitter.com/A9FsaQ1SXG — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 16, 2019

He is more fur-ocious than he looks. He’ll melt your icy heart away💖. It’s Polar! pic.twitter.com/62FMavHuLp — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 1, 2019

The most explosive racer in N. Sanity Beach 💥. He will laugh your ear off 😜. It’s Ripper Roo! pic.twitter.com/6HtQ9vECor — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 8, 2019

Presumably, the Twitter page will be releasing similar character trailers for all the racers in the game, so if seeing how each new character looks in the remake is your type of thing, make sure to keep an eye on the page in the build-up to launch.

I personally can’t wait to see what Dr. N. Gin looks like and how adorable Pura will be. The former was my main back in the day, while the latter will surely be at least as adorable as remake Polar.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is poised to release on June 21 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will cost $49.99

At the moment of publishing there’s been no word of a PC port, however, such a port also hasn’t be ruled out yet.

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated remake, click here.

