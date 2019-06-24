Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Is One of the Biggest Launches This Year

Last week, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled released onto the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and not only have critics largely be praising the remake, but more importantly gamers are flocking to it translating to some big sales. More specifically, the game released to one of the biggest launches this year.

In the UK, the game came in at number one as the best-selling game in the region last week, and is now the second highest selling game in the franchise, behind only the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Further, it’s the third biggest release in the UK so far this year, behind only Resident Evil 2 and Days Gone. Not too shabby for a kart racer.

While Crash Team Racing isn’t posting Mario Kart numbers, it did easily outsell its 2019 rival title, Team Sonic Racing, beating with four times as many copies sold in week on. As for platform by platform, there’s no surprise the game has largely been selling on PS4, which has made up 66 percent of its sales.

As for other new games, only one made it into the top four for the week, and that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which came in at number 17. Here’s the full top:

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Days Gone Red Dead Redemption II Battlefield V Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is available, at the price-point of $40, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port, but given Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eventually came to PC, there’s a good chance this will as well. Below, you can read more about the game:

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max: