Crazy Justice Battle Royale Gameplay Shown Running on Nintendo Switch

Crazy Justice is the first Battle Royale game for the Nintendo Switch, slated to launch on the Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4 some time in the second half of 2018. Of course, if Fortnite decides to announce a Switch port before then, then Crazy Justice will be the second Battle Royale game on the Switch. For now, we’re checking out our first Crazy Justice gameplay footage running on the Switch in handheld mode, which should give you a good idea of what Battle Royale on the go can look and feel like. Check it out:

There are some similarities between Crazy Justice and Fortnite, aesthetically. They share similar color palettes, and have similarly designed environmental features. Even the borders of the “storm,” or circle, look pretty similar. We’re very eager to see how Crazy Justice sets itself apart from the crowd when it launches. Still, for being so early in development, this does look really promising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the game looks this good in handheld mode, then we’re excited to see how it looks on the big screen while playing docked. It’s hard to tell from the off-screen footage above, but it does appear to be running at 30 fps. While that isn’t an issue for me personally, it will be interesting to see whether the game is locked to 30 fps on PC and Xbox, since cross-play between consoles is a big selling point for the game. Will Nintendo Switch players be forced to play against opponents boasting twice (or more than twice) the refresh rate and frame rate?

Here’s a little more about Crazy Justice, straight from the folks at Black Riddles:

“Crazy Justice is a third-person shooter game in cartoonish style with steampunk elements, created by Black Riddles Studio Ltd. and Black Riddles Studio Publishing, Inc. Play as a hero and save the world from the forces of evil! Complete dozens of missions, find new heroes, gather new special weapons and eliminate the steampunk hordes. Immerse yourself in a beautifully detailed, cel-shaded steampunk world, spanning locations across the globe.”