Crimson Desert Players Discover “11/10” Feature Not Seen Since Metal Gear Solid 5

Crimson Desert from developer Pearl Abyss is finally out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X after years of anticipation, giving RPG fans a massive open-world to explore and discover. And what RPG fans are finding is that the game is not just massive, but brimming with content, secrets, and layers of features and mechanics. To this end, developer Pearl Abyss, despite highlighting large swaths of the game before launch, held back on all sorts of content and features, leaving fans with lots to unearth for themselves. Right on cue, over on the Crimson Desert Reddit page, fans are over the moon after discovering a “11/10” feature Pearly Abyss never highlighted.

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More specifically, over on the aforementioned Reddit page, one player has revealed to other players that you can not only have pet dogs in the game, but dress them up in armor. This is obviously a very small feature, but one that is proving popular based on the popularity of the post and the comments on it. Not only is it whimsical, but it highlights something the game does very well with, which is giving players tons of avenues for customization.

A Small, But Great Feature

“No review needed. 11/10,” reads the top comment on the post above. Another comment adds: “I’m not kidding, your post sealed my decision to purchase.”

A third fan further adds: “Why didn’t the marketing team lead with this? The entire soundtrack could be fart noises, and I wouldn’t care now.”

As some fans point out, the feature is reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which lets players adorn DD, their dog, with armor. You would think this would be a feature in more games, but we haven’t seen a meaningful implementation of it since the Konami game, making this addition all the sweeter. And it doesn’t end there for Crimson Desert, which also lets players do the same thing with cats.

Of course, this is not the most impressive part of Crimson Desert, which by certain measurements is a benchmark game, but it is features like this that can make players fall in love with a game they are already enjoying. And there is a lot to love with Crimson Desert, which has its issues, but these issues are dwarfed by its ambition, as our official review of the RPG notes.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.