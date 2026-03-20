Crimson Desert Patch Notes Revealed for Day-One Update

Crimson Desert has received its first update to coincide with the game’s release. After years of anticipation, Crimson Desert has finally arrived, but the response to it so far has been mixed. While some are in love with its vast open-world and diverse combat mechanics, others have been running into some initial bugs and performance issues that are hampering the experience. Fortunately, developer Pearl Abyss is working quickly to squash some of these problems that have come up for players.

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As of this moment, Crimson Desert update version 1.00.02 has dropped across PC and PS5 platforms. The patch primarily addressed various issues that have been discovered in relation to certain quests, bosses, and skills. Pearl Abyss has also noted a handful of other errors that it’s currently aware of that it will look to resolve soon.

Currently, this inaugural update for Crimson Desert hasn’t come to Xbox, Mac, or PC via the Epic Games Store. Instead, the same patch for these platforms is said to be arriving “at a later time.” As such, if you’re playing the game across any of these avenues, don’t expect the issues outlined in this update to be rectified just yet.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this first Crimson Desert update, you can find the full patch notes below.

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Quests

A tutorial quest has been added at the start of Chapter 3 to help players learn more about Abyss Gears.

Fixed an issue where certain quests would not progress properly.

Content

Improved usability for certain systems and content, including Housing mode.

Fixed issues where certain content did not function as intended or incorrectly.

Adjusted QTE difficulty when captured by enemies to gradually increase based on the number of times captured.

Removed the bear’s instant-kill damage and adjusted its overall damage.

Fixed an issue where the number of Greymane comrades owned may be displayed as lower than what the actual count is, or some comrades sometimes do not appear on the list.

Recently viewed cutscenes can now be fast forwarded more quickly.

Skills

Improved the usability of the skill-learning feature “Watch and Learn”

Improved the Skills menu so that skill names and descriptions are separated by weapon type, and descriptions and videos for certain skills have been updated.

Added a finishing blow to Kliff’s Flurry of Blows.

Added a follow-up skill to Damiane’s greatsword stab and uppercut.

Added a follow-up attack to Oongka’s dual-wield stab.

Boss Fights

Improved the Tenebrum battle in Chapter 4 so that the puzzle section no longer has to be replayed after dying during the fight.

Adjusted the combat balance of certain bosses, including Reed Devil.

Fixed an issue where bosses could attack the player while the player is in the motion of reviving.

Fixed abnormal movement and fight progression issues for certain bosses.

Improved the combat behavior and animation of Walker-type monsters.

NPC & NPC Dialogue

Various improvements and fixes were made to animations, movements, lip-sync, visual clipping, visual effects, and voice acting for NPCs and animals.

Improved the dialogue, voice, and reactions of some NPCs to feel more natural and better fit their situations.

Fixed an issue where voice dialogue and subtitles did not match when greeting NPCs.

Fixed issues related to abnormal interactions with some NPCs and animals.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

UI

Fixed UI related issues, including issues with some text display, functionality, sound effects, etc.

Performance

Made various performance and stability optimizations across PC and console, as well as crash issues.

Known Issues