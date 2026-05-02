Crimson Desert Releases Major Update With New Gameplay Feature

Crimson Desert has a new update, complete with patch notes, and the latter reveals that developer Pearl Abyss has added a major new gameplay feature to the open-world role-playing game. The new patch has just gone live on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, the latter of which includes both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it includes over 100 changes to the open-world RPG. This is not the first update to the game since launch, but it is one of the bigger ones.

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Most notably, Pearl Abyss has added a new “Rematch” feature to the game, which lets Crismon Desert players rematch any boss at any time in the game to test their progress and experiment with various tactics and builds. There is also a new Re-blockade feature highlighted by Pearl Abyss. Lastly, Pearl Abyss also highlights that new legendary creatures have been added as pets.

Content

Added the Rematch content. (This content will be continuously improved through future patches.) The powerful bosses you faced throughout Crimson Desert await your challenge once again. You can now rematch any boss at any time to test your progress and experiment with different tactics to perfect your own combat style. By lighting up your lantern at the site of a previous boss encounter, you can read the Memory Fragment to initiate a rematch. Memory Fragments become active after a boss is defeated. You can locate the Memory Fragments for rematches on both the World Map and minimap. Select “Open Map” from the Knowledge > Memory Fragments > Bosses tab to see exactly where you previously fought a boss. You can attempt a rematch with any character (Kliff, Oongka, Damiane). The Rematch will initially feature two modes and you will be able to have a rematch with 69 bosses starting from this week. Reminisce Fight the boss exactly as they were when you first encountered them. Resonate The boss’s stats will scale to match the player’s progression. This only applies if the player’s stats are higher than the original boss’s stats. In Rematch, any consumables used will be restored to their prior state once the battle ends, and no separate loot can be obtained. Please note that this may be changed through future updates.

Added the Re-blockade content. (This content will be continuously improved through future patches.) Re-blockades will occur at a set probability for strongholds that meet specific time and condition requirements. Re-blockades are applied after a loading screen occurs, such as after saving and loading, or sleeping in a bed. The Re-blockade offers three modes to adjust its frequency. You can change this via the Re-blockade Frequency option under Settings > Gameplay. (If the Re-blockade Frequency is changed, the new frequency will be applied to the game after all the previously planned Reblockades are initiated.) Re-blockade Frequency: Stable Re-blockades will not occur. Re-blockade Frequency: Conflict (default setting) (Edited: 2026/05/02) Re-blockades will occur intermittently. Re-blockade Frequency: War Re-blockades will occur frequently. During the Re-blockade, 13 different factions will carry out re-blockades across 23 forts and quarries. We plan to gradually increase the number of participating factions and targeted strongholds in the near future. We also plan to adjust the enemies appearing during re-blockades to pose a much greater threat. We also plan to improve the overall system of Liberation and Re-blockade.



Added new legendary animals that can be kept as pets: Iron Eagle and Hyacinth Macaw. The Iron Eagle appears upon meeting certain conditions.

Added a new creature: Mountain God Boar. The Mountain God Boar appears upon meeting certain conditions.

Added a shop that sells disguise items.

Added new items to shops. (To prevent spoilers, details are listed in the dropdown menu below.) When wearing the Ring of Lightning after defeating the Titan, you can purchase the Lightning Bolt Plate Boots from Bari’s shop.

Improved interaction with gold bars placed throughout the world that were previously unobtainable. Picking them up now yields a Crude Gold Bar worth 5 Silver.

Added a new location to obtain the Pumpkin Head near pumpkin patches.

Added Carry, Lower, and Pet interactions for goose and duck pets.

Fixed an issue where housing items automatically retrieved due to Camp Expansion were not displayed in the housing installables UI.

Improved crop harvesting in the garden so that you consistently receive a minimum of 2 crops regardless of fertilizer or water supply.

Improved the visibility of hints in certain puzzles.

Improved the ruins puzzle at the lake near Kharonso so that progress is maintained even after saving and loading or leaving the area.

Improved Mission Dispatch to automatically cancel if missions can no longer be sustained.

Improved Embed Abyss Gear and Create Socket functions to support locked items.

Improved the highlight effect when dyeing outfits to make the dyeable parts clearer.

Moved the Abyss Nexus near Zargan Tankworks, where the Research Institute is located, to the top of the cliff. (If you have already activated the Abyss Nexus, it will remain activated after relocation.)

Improved the graphics quality of certain animals.

Fixed an issue where a comrade’s Trust would reset to 10 under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain livestock could not be sold or butchered.

Fixed an issue where a comrade’s status would display as “In Progress” even when they were not on a mission.

Fixed an issue where certain knowledge could not be acquired.

Fixed several issues regarding specific bosses. (To prevent spoilers, details are listed in the dropdown menu below.) Fixed an issue where Kliff could not customize/dye after defeating Umbra. Fixed an issue where the text would not display properly when reading the Aeserion Gear Blueprint.

Fixed revolving doors in certain puzzles reacting to Force Palm.

Fixed an issue where the Tesla Coil item would get stuck in the air under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in the Home Decoration mode where moving an object placed on top would also move the object underneath it.

Fixed an issue where the drill and chainsaw items could not be equipped in safe zones.

Fixed an issue where legendary mounts would die immediately upon being summoned under certain conditions.

Combat and Action

Applied bug fixes and improvements regarding specific bosses. (To prevent spoilers, details are listed in the dropdown menu below.) Fixed an issue with Corrupted Caliburn displaying abnormal attack patterns occasionally during combat. Improved combo fluidity when attacking the Storm Crusher and Thunder Tank bosses. Fixed an issue where the Abyss Nexus would reset upon saving and loading after defeating Abyss Kutum. A warning message will now display if you move out of the combat area during the fight against Ludvig.

Fixed an issue where bosses would occasionally not enter a staggered state.

Fixed an issue where certain bosses would not take damage from bows and ranged attacks while staggered.

Fixed an issue where bosses would endlessly repeat evade animations under certain conditions.

Increased the damage reduction rate applied upon a successful guard for all weapon types.

Reduced the character’s travel distance when using the Force Current skill.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly pressing the input for “Escape” would not free the character from immobility when afflicted with the Freeze status effect.

Fixed an issue where comboing into the Evasive Shot skill while casting Charged Shot did not work properly.

Fixed an issue where Focused Charged Shot could be used even if the skill hadn’t been learned.

Fixed an issue where Axiom Force would not activate properly when aiming while the character is falling.

Fixed an issue where using Healing Force Palm on specific objects would cause the Daze status effect to the player.

Fixed an issue where monsters near the Spire of Frost would take cold damage.

Fixed an issue where the character would not perform a falling animation when jumping from high places under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the weapon looked unnatural when using the Weapon Throw skill under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain attacks from Walker monsters dealt excessive damage.

Fixed an issue where the Visione was worn while holding a weapon under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the weapon’s appearance wouldn’t return if the character was swapped after a Weapon Throw.

Fixed an issue where the weapon would occasionally bounce in midair when the Crow’s Pursuit Abyss Gear was equipped.

Fixed an issue where stamina wasn’t consumed during flight under certain conditions.

Improved the appearance of hostile Marni’s mech monsters.

Fixed an issue where destructible objects occasionally didn’t break when hit by projectiles at a distance.

Fixed an issue where the character would bounce unnaturally when falling into a shallow river.

Improved interactions on certain merchant NPCs to include Tackle and Carry.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where enemies right next to the character would not take damage when using Piercing Light with a greatsword.

[Damiane/Oongka] Fixed an issue where the character would automatically recover upon receiving fatal damage.

Controls

Fixed an issue where controller and keyboard/mouse control presets would reset.

Fixed an issue where the Vault skill did not trigger consistently. Pressing the Jump key once during an attack will execute a standard Vault. Pressing the Jump key again during its activation will execute a Double Jump, leaping off the enemy.

Separated the interaction keys for Sit and Lean on terrain and objects.

Fixed an issue where the 3rd hit of Force Palm would occasionally activate without additional key input after the 2nd hit.

[Damiane/Oongka] Improved control responsiveness after using the Throw skill.

Fixed an issue where some key inputs were delayed during cutscenes.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where changing quick slot tabs didn’t work near interactable targets.

Fixed an issue in certain water terrains where repeatedly starting/stopping swimming would lock the player’s controls.

Fixed an issue where certain controls were disabled at the start of an Unarmed Duel.

UI Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where the displayed chapter name during an autosave or manual save did not match the actual ongoing chapter. Please accept our sincere apologies, and note that save files displaying an incorrect chapter name will only be updated to the correct chapter name after being manually saved again.

Improved the Skills menu to directly open the skills screen for the character currently being played.

Improved the UI on the Abyss map to intuitively display teleport paths.

If a specific object is discovered and registered in Journal – Notifications, you can now select that notification to check its location on the map.

Improved the minimap to display owned pets when in the Greymane Camp.

Improved Sell and Gift lists to grey out locked items.

Added the Cancel key guide to appear during Eavesdrop.

Improved the Save menu to display the autosave slot.

Added a feature to delete saved data from the Load menu. This feature cannot be used when the Load menu is accessed from the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue where the owned quantity of an item displayed in the bottom right of the inventory was abnormal.

Fixed an issue where the displayed owned currency differed from the actual amount when loading a save.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where the key guides during Home Decoration looked unnatural.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Improved mouse selection for inventory category tabs.

Fixed an issue where the Quick Menu list remained open if playing a Memory Fragment failed.

Fixed an issue where other tabs could not be selected after scrolling down in Map Details.

Fixed an issue where the Preview All feature was unusable in the Pets – Tailor’s Shop menu.

Fixed an issue where the Stormtalon Ridge Watchtower still showed as blockaded on the map even after being liberated.

Graphics & Settings

[PC] With the implementation of NVIDIA Streamline SDK 2.11.1, the “Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation” option has been added under Settings > Video. (GeForce RTX 50 Series exclusive)

[Playstation 5 Base / Xbox Series S,X] Added the “Sharpness Enhancement” option under Settings > Video.

[Mac] Fixed rendering errors occurring in certain scenes, including water graphics.

Improved rain falling from eaves to look more natural.

Fixed an issue where the appearance of the bow and quiver looked unnatural under certain conditions.

Improved guides displayed in fullscreen so they can reviewed in Menu > Journal > Notifications.

Stability, Gameplay

[PC] Fixed crashing issues that occurred when configuring options in certain environments. Improved overall stability and fixed several crashes across PC, Mac, and consoles.



Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others

Fixed an issue where the Golden Fire reward was not granted after defeating Golden Star.

Improved the sound of footsteps for certain characters.

Improved the sound effects when walking on glass-textured ore veins.

Improved the audibility of certain lines during the quest, “Trials of Kindness.”

Improved lines of certain cutscenes to play more naturally.

Improved certain NPC lines, voices, and reactions to be more natural and context-appropriate.

Fixed an issue where Aerial Maneuver would not activate after using Axiom Force on Karanda.

Fixed an issue where, at times, sound would fail to play when putting down an uprooted tree.

Improved the earrings equipped on the character to move more naturally.

Fixed an issue where certain outfits would appear unnatural depending on the character’s movement.

Fixed an issue where characters would shake unnaturally when Kliff was positioned at a certain spot during the chapter 1 quest, “Actions Speak Louder than Words.”

Fixed unnatural target movement when using a lantern in the Vault of Vengeance.

Fixed an issue where Kliff’s posture would appear awkward at the beginning of a cutscene while using Blinding Flash.

Improved the motions for the memory fragment “Lair of Animal Thieves” to be more natural.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when selecting an item of max refinement level from the Refinement screen.

Fixed an issue where the game would be unplayable when loading saved data when death has found the character.

Fixed an issue where the title screen would display when purchasing 2 horses at the stable.

Fixed an issue where, at times, the character couldn’t ride the Icicle Edge Alpine Ibex.

[Kliff] Fixed an issue where the character’s movement would appear awkward in certain outfits.

[Damiane] Improved the character’s movement to be more natural in the Elegant Carmine Plate Helm.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where the character would temporarily move up and down in preview mode at a barber or tailor’s shop.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where the character’s cloak would vanish while using Axiom Force midair.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where performing a heavy attack with the Laser Cannon Spear or the Kuku Laser Cannon Spear would pierce through enemies.

[Damiane/Oongka] Changed the skill description of Double Jump.

[Damiane/Oongka] Fixed an issue where the character would spawn at an abnormal location when escaping from certain terrain.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where certain hairstyles would appear awkward.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where equipment that shouldn’t display would show during Duo.

Fixed an issue where the outfits of certain monsters would appear awkward.

Fixed an issue where, at times, the previously equipped weapon would disappear when equipping a weapon.

Fixed an issue where the weapon’s appearance would vanish under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain NPCs would look unnatural.

Changed the appearance of some packs.

Fixed an issue where the appearance would abnormally overlap when equipping certain cloaks and two-handed swords.

Fixed an issue where the character couldn’t catch creatures storable in the inventory such as insects, mammals, and rodents while sitting.

Improved the Open/Close interaction buttons for windows to appear more quickly when climbing walls.

Improved the dye to be more natural for the Blackwing Mask.

Fixed an issue where the “Cancel” button wouldn’t work properly when selecting the difficulty at the start of the game.

Fixed an issue where an unequipped equipment would display from the Refinement – Equipped menu.

Fixed an issue where, at times, failing to cheat at a minigame in certain regions would either not teleport the character to the constabulary or move the character to the constabulary of another region.

Fixed an issue where the character couldn’t play Duo when transferred to prison from committing a crime during an archery contest.

Fixed an issue where the comrade wouldn’t return after being dispatched on a mission to Azerian’s manor. Improved comrades to return properly after completing a mission in progress.

Fixed an issue where, at times, items wouldn’t display properly at Patrigio’s Secret Shop.

Fixed an issue where the “Examine” screen wouldn’t close underwater when the mount dies while using the “Examine” option while on the mount.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t change the material when dying certain items.

Fixed an issue where Kliff as a comrade wouldn’t stay dead when using the “Load” option after being critically wounded.

Fixed an issue where the striped marlin on the character’s back would either disappear or fall to the ground when using a shop.

Fixed an issue where the part of the A.T.A.G. that couldn’t be dyed would appear in the dye menu.

Fixed an issue where the camera would move awkwardly when controlling a strongbox placed at a specific spot.

Fixed an issue where the Skybridge Alignment Device could be grabbed with Axiom Force even when incomplete.

Fixed an issue where the character would keep rotating automatically when entering the dye or customization menu when closing it while the character rotates.

Fixed an issue where the dye wouldn’t apply to headgear and cloaks with the “Display Headgear” option on during customization.

Fixed an issue where the headgear would appear abnormal when discarding certain headgear.

Fixed an issue where certain displayed knowledge wouldn’t match the actual name.

Fixed an issue where the turbine breaker would reset after liberating Marni’s Drilling Rig.

Fixed an issue where enemies in the area wouldn’t disappear after purifying the Sanctum of Penitence.

Fixed an issue where geese would abnormally appear from under the water.

Fixed an issue where certain NPCs would be placed in awkward spots in Pailune.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with Grimmick due to a cow being in the same spot.

Fixed an issue where the character could climb up to the top of a door or gate.

Fixed an issue where the character could climb up to the top of the Sotdae of Bond.

Fixed an issue where animals would die because of Abyss Grass in certain areas.

Fixed various other in-game issues.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.