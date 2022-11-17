Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Reveals Trailer Highlighting New Changes

While it seems like most of 2022's big video games have released, Square Enix still has one more big game coming next month. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is an enhanced version of a game that debuted on PSP back in 2007. However, Square Enix is calling it "more than a remaster" in a new trailer released today. The video highlights many of the changes players can expect to see, including improved graphics, new music arrangements, full voice acting, and more. For anyone on the fence about picking up the game in December, it does build a strong case!

The new "more than a remaster" video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#CrisisCore –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion is more than a remaster.



Watch the video and get ready for launch on December 13th. pic.twitter.com/93b3AJuDzs — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2022

A prequel to Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core features appearances by characters like Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, and Aerith. Rather than putting players in any of these roles, however, Zack Fair is the game's protagonist. Zack played a minor role in Final Fantasy VII, only appearing in flashbacks. Crisis Core puts the character in the spotlight, revealing his backstory with Cloud and Sephiroth, and his history with the iconic Buster Sword. Zack is a fellow member of SOLDIER, and the game opens seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII.

Given the number of platforms Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is coming to, the game should have a much better opportunity at finding an audience this time around! The original game sold well on PSP and has established a passionate following over the years, but it's never quite reached the popularity of other Final Fantasy games. Clearly Square Enix is hoping to change that!

It's hard to say whether these changes will truly make Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion "more than a remaster," but players will be able to find out for themselves when the game releases December 13th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this trailer for Crisis Core? Are you excited to check out the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!