Crisis on the Planet of the Apes Trophy List Wants Players to Complete Game in One Session

With 30 trophies available for the game, the game has something to appeal to Planet of the Apes fans, VR users, and trophy hunters alike. Most of them are Bronze and Silver in a similar fashion to most games, but a couple of Golds and the ever-popular “collect them all” Platinum are present as well.

Most of the trophies make some kind of reference to the series or at least a pun relating back to all the primates, but one even puts an interesting spin on the VR platform. The “VR Legs” trophy tasks players with completing the whole VR game in one session, something that might be quite a task depending on how long it takes, so it makes sense that it’d be worth a Gold.

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes releases for the PSVR and PC via VR devices on April 3.

Platinum

All Trophies! All trophies completed



Gold

Simian Synergy Escape the camp on Hard difficulty

Communications Breakdown Complete the Comm Tower in under 18 minutes

Damn Dirty Ape! Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter in less than 7 minutes

VR Legs Complete the game in one session

Best Shooting Kill 50 enemies with headshots



Silver

It’s Raining Reynolds Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter

Finally made a monkey out of me… Complete every level of the game on any difficulty

Monkey in the Middle Escape the camp on Medium difficulty

No Time to Lose Complete the Cage Area in under 2 minutes

Short shelf Life Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes

Working on my Nate Moves Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes

Terrace Terror Complete the Rooftops in under 5 minutes

HaRAMBO Kill 5 enemies with one clip

Great Shooting Kill 10 enemies with headshots

Daily Steps Goal Reached Traveled 1 kilometer

King of the Kongs! Pound chest and roar 5 times



Bronze

It Was All a Dream Complete the Tutorial Level

The Ape’s out of the Bag Complete Main Entrance

The Great EscAPE Complete the Prison Camp

Amazon Primate Complete the Warehouse

Simians to the Slaughter Complete the Slaughterhouse

Sure Footed Completed the rooftops

ApeT&T Complete the Comm Tower

Kickin’ Ass… Equip the assault rifle

and Takin’ Names Equip the shotgun

Easy Apeasy Escape the camp on Easy difficulty

Kill It! Attempt to escape the Main Entrance

Good Shooting Kill 5 enemies with headshots

Dead Ape Society Die 10 Times



