Crisis on the Planet of the Apes Trophy List Wants Players to Complete Game in One Session

With 30 trophies available for the game, the game has something to appeal to Planet of the Apes fans, VR users, and trophy hunters alike. Most of them are Bronze and Silver in a similar fashion to most games, but a couple of Golds and the ever-popular “collect them all” Platinum are present as well.
Most of the trophies make some kind of reference to the series or at least a pun relating back to all the primates, but one even puts an interesting spin on the VR platform. The “VR Legs” trophy tasks players with completing the whole VR game in one session, something that might be quite a task depending on how long it takes, so it makes sense that it’d be worth a Gold.
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes releases for the PSVR and PC via VR devices on April 3.
Platinum
- All Trophies!
- All trophies completed
Gold
- Simian Synergy
- Escape the camp on Hard difficulty
- Communications Breakdown
- Complete the Comm Tower in under 18 minutes
- Damn Dirty Ape!
- Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter in less than 7 minutes
- VR Legs
- Complete the game in one session
- Best Shooting
- Kill 50 enemies with headshots
Silver
- It’s Raining Reynolds
- Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter
- Finally made a monkey out of me…
- Complete every level of the game on any difficulty
- Monkey in the Middle
- Escape the camp on Medium difficulty
- No Time to Lose
- Complete the Cage Area in under 2 minutes
- Short shelf Life
- Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes
- Working on my Nate Moves
- Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes
- Terrace Terror
- Complete the Rooftops in under 5 minutes
- HaRAMBO
- Kill 5 enemies with one clip
- Great Shooting
- Kill 10 enemies with headshots
- Daily Steps Goal Reached
- Traveled 1 kilometer
- King of the Kongs!
- Pound chest and roar 5 times
Bronze
- It Was All a Dream
- Complete the Tutorial Level
- The Ape’s out of the Bag
- Complete Main Entrance
- The Great EscAPE
- Complete the Prison Camp
- Amazon Primate
- Complete the Warehouse
- Simians to the Slaughter
- Complete the Slaughterhouse
- Sure Footed
- Completed the rooftops
- ApeT&T
- Complete the Comm Tower
- Kickin’ Ass…
- Equip the assault rifle
- and Takin’ Names
- Equip the shotgun
- Easy Apeasy
- Escape the camp on Easy difficulty
- Kill It!
- Attempt to escape the Main Entrance
- Good Shooting
- Kill 5 enemies with headshots
- Dead Ape Society
- Die 10 Times